Archer Aviation's (ACHR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price target points to a potential upside of 227.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Archer Aviation Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of ACHR stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.05. 1,636,288 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,933,661. Archer Aviation has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.01. The business's fifty day moving average is $3.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $986.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.32.

Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.07. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer Aviation will post -1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Archer Aviation

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder N.V. Stellantis bought 2,982,089 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.35 per share, for a total transaction of $9,989,998.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 59,734,962 shares of the company's stock, valued at $200,112,122.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACHR. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Archer Aviation by 50.0% in the second quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Archer Aviation by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,300 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Archer Aviation

Archer Aviation Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designs, develops, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc The company is headquartered in San Jose, California.

This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

