AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Reaches New 1-Year High at $102.27

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $102.27 and last traded at $101.89, with a volume of 272608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AECOM from $112.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of AECOM from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $108.00 price target (up previously from $107.00) on shares of AECOM in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $105.00.

AECOM Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.31. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,124.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The firm's revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AECOM will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. AECOM's payout ratio is -977.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACM. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AECOM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,085,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 1,082.9% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,778 shares of the construction company's stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 31,838 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in AECOM by 102.7% during the first quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 232,223 shares of the construction company's stock worth $22,777,000 after buying an additional 117,646 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in AECOM by 1,717.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 163,480 shares of the construction company's stock worth $16,034,000 after buying an additional 154,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in AECOM in the first quarter valued at approximately $741,000. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

