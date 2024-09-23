Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $91.00 to $96.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Ameren traded as high as $86.00 and last traded at $85.71, with a volume of 22636 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.62.

AEE has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays raised Ameren from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $77.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ameren from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Mizuho raised Ameren from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday. They set a "buy" rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameren

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,610 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total value of $131,923.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,640,758.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameren

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ameren by 25.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,931,588 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,696,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593,638 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in Ameren by 204.3% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,827,897 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $283,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,897 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Ameren by 106.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,498,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $177,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,286,162 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new position in Ameren during the fourth quarter worth about $60,445,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ameren by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,092,435 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,447,516,000 after purchasing an additional 802,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company's stock.

Ameren Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day moving average of $75.47.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 16.28%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The business's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. Ameren's dividend payout ratio is presently 61.61%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

