agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Shares Up 6%

Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) shot up 6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.73 and last traded at $3.73. 1,142,875 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 4,967,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Baird R W upgraded agilon health to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $8.57.

agilon health Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 29.91% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. agilon health's revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that agilon health, inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.36 per share, with a total value of $67,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth $27,902,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of agilon health in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in agilon health by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,969 shares of the company's stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in agilon health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 132,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in agilon health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,000.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

