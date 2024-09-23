American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $22.00 to $27.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. American Healthcare REIT traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.36, with a volume of 70605 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Get AHR alerts: Sign Up

AHR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $22.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AHR

Institutional Trading of American Healthcare REIT

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in American Healthcare REIT in the second quarter worth about $2,246,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Healthcare REIT by 19.3% during the second quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 1,797,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,260,000 after buying an additional 290,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 16.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

The stock's fifty day moving average price is $19.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 2.20% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $506.55 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Healthcare REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider American Healthcare REIT, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and American Healthcare REIT wasn't on the list.

While American Healthcare REIT currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here