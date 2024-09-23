Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) Trading Up 4.3%

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.88 and last traded at $41.76. Approximately 1,447,557 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 2,243,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Alaska Air Group Trading Up 4.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $37.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.59.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 153,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $6,595,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,470 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

