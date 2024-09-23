Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) PT Lowered to $37.00

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the financial services provider's stock. TD Cowen's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.72% from the company's current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Ally Financial from $49.00 to $40.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a "buy" rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $41.06.

Shares of NYSE ALLY traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.67. 118,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,465,174. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.66. Ally Financial has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ally Financial will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 245.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Ally Financial by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,662,075 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $58,040,000 after purchasing an additional 261,897 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $14,988,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 309.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

