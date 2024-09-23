Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $126.93

Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $126.93 and last traded at $126.71, with a volume of 853343 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $124.48.

Several research firms recently weighed in on APO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $128.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $129.06.

The company has a market capitalization of $71.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The business's 50 day moving average is $113.64 and its 200 day moving average is $113.73.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management's payout ratio is 20.49%.

In other news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,007,801.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APO. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 709.3% in the 1st quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

