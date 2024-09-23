Antero Resources Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:AR)

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors bought 14,315 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 202% compared to the typical volume of 4,740 call options.

Get Antero Resources alerts: Sign Up

Antero Resources Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE AR traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.61. 1,302,155 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,122,167. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.20 and a beta of 3.33. Antero Resources has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The company's 50-day moving average is $27.57 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $978.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a return on equity of 0.45% and a net margin of 1.88%. Analysts expect that Antero Resources will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Antero Resources

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Antero Resources during the second quarter worth about $740,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in Antero Resources by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,056 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,307,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,292 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $9,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Resources by 1,021.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 483,725 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $15,784,000 after purchasing an additional 440,578 shares during the last quarter. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Mizuho cut their price target on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Roth Capital upgraded Antero Resources to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Wolfe Research raised Antero Resources from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AR

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here