Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Shares Up 3.6%

Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.42. 282,931 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 4,115,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.44.

Get Antero Resources alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Antero Resources from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Antero Resources

Antero Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 143.05 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $27.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $978.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $980.20 million. Antero Resources had a net margin of 1.88% and a return on equity of 0.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

In other Antero Resources news, insider Yvette K. Schultz sold 50,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $1,262,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,363 shares in the company, valued at $6,268,682.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 1,311.8% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 960 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Antero Resources by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,998 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Antero Resources by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 11.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,384 shares of the oil and natural gas company's stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company's stock.

About Antero Resources

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development, production, exploration, and acquisition of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil properties in the United States. It operates in three segments: Exploration and Development; Marketing; and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Antero Resources, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Antero Resources wasn't on the list.

While Antero Resources currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here