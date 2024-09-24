Acuity Brands (AYI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. Analysts expect Acuity Brands to post earnings of $3.85 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company's earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.33. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $968.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company's revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Acuity Brands to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

Acuity Brands stock opened at $271.84 on Tuesday. Acuity Brands has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $275.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $247.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.64. The company has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.41.

Acuity Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. Acuity Brands's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AYI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Acuity Brands from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from an "overweight" rating to an "equal weight" rating and cut their target price for the company from $295.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $279.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

