Boeing (NYSE:BA) Trading 0.6% Higher

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $154.36 and last traded at $154.16. Approximately 2,164,899 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,944,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $153.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Boeing to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.89.

Boeing Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $95.93 billion, a PE ratio of -43.36 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $171.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The aircraft producer reported ($2.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($1.90). The firm had revenue of $16.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,941 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Boeing by 4.9% during the second quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Boeing by 1.6% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

