Braskem (NYSE:BAK) Shares Gap Down to $6.86

Shares of Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK - Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.86, but opened at $6.65. Braskem shares last traded at $6.71, with a volume of 38,221 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Braskem from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Citigroup raised Braskem from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Braskem from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $7.70 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.25. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.56 billion. Braskem had a negative net margin of 12.98% and a negative return on equity of 276.59%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Braskem S.A. will post -1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAK. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in Braskem by 197.1% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 141,852 shares of the company's stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 94,099 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Braskem by 266.9% during the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 239,536 shares of the company's stock worth $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 174,250 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Braskem during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $627,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Braskem by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 111,968 shares of the company's stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Braskem by 872.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 268,352 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,731,000 after buying an additional 240,744 shares in the last quarter.

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells olefins, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, and butene-1; benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

