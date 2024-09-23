Brink's (NYSE:BCO) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

The Brink's Company (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $110.00 to $144.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brink's traded as high as $114.49 and last traded at $113.47, with a volume of 20582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $112.93.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Brink's from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $123.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brink's

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCO. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brink's by 154.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 316 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in Brink's during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brink's in the second quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brink's by 119.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 460 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Brink's during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 94.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brink's Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.74 and a 200 day moving average of $98.57. The stock has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a PE ratio of 43.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Brink's (NYSE:BCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Brink's had a return on equity of 69.80% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Brink's Company will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Brink's Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a $0.2425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Brink's's payout ratio is 37.16%.

About Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

