Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) PT Raised to $82.00

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price would indicate a potential upside of 64.92% from the company's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.58.

Shares of BHVN stock traded up $2.06 on Monday, hitting $49.72. The company's stock had a trading volume of 20,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,597. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $67.86. The stock's 50 day moving average is $37.55 and its 200-day moving average is $46.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.30.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters' consensus estimate of ($2.46) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.41) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biohaven Pharmaceutical news, Director John W. Childs sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $4,687,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,682,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $83,821,218.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,938 shares of the company's stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 7,268 shares of the company's stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,169 shares of the company's stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,405 shares of the company's stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biohaven Pharmaceutical

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops late-stage products candidates targeting neurological diseases in the United States. Its clinical stage products include Rimegepant, a product that has completed phase III trials and is in long-term safety ongoing process for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; BHV-3500 that has completed phase I clinical trial for acute treatment and prevention of migraine; and Troriluzole that has completed II/III randomization phase and is ongoing extension trial for ataxias.

Featured Article: Support Level

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio

“Set it and forget it” are words many investors don’t want to hear. Even the most venerable brokerage houses are encouraging their clients to actively trade so they can beat the market. Buy and hold is a relic, they say. It doesn’t reflect the reality of today.



In other words, “this time it’s different”.



As the ongoing volatility in the market shows you, it’s not different. It’s not even close to being different. The simple fact is that many active traders lose money by being too aggressive and too active for their own good.



And while it’s true that the market won’t always be this choppy, and certain stocks may be a great buy in months to come, right now investors are looking for safe harbors. One of the safest ways to invest is to find stocks that you can feel comfortable holding on to even in the worst of times. Frequently that can be because the stocks offer an attractive dividend. But sometimes, it’s also because they are in a market that is always in demand.



But that doesn’t mean you have to limit yourself to defensive stocks. You can find some quality buy-and-hold stocks that offer some attractive growth prospects.

View the "10 Buy and Hold Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio".