BMO Capital Markets Raises Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Price Target to $46.00

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.31% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BIP. Raymond James raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an "outperform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine lowered Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $51.00.

NYSE:BIP traded up $1.62 on Monday, hitting $42.08. The stock had a trading volume of 216,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,675. The business's fifty day moving average is $37.46 and its 200 day moving average is $47.94. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 165.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a 52 week low of $25.77 and a 52 week high of $56.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 1.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BIP. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 245.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 528 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 107.3% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 657 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company's stock.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

