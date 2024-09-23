BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $5.49

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report)'s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.49 and last traded at $5.55, with a volume of 101991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.70.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts: Sign Up

BlackSky Technology Trading Down 4.4 %

The business's 50 day simple moving average is $8.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market cap of $800.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.24. BlackSky Technology had a negative net margin of 26.78% and a negative return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.92) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackSky Technology Inc. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 123.8% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 315,900 shares of the company's stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 174,773 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackSky Technology by 17.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,291,909 shares of the company's stock worth $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 800,287 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackSky Technology by 134.5% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 145,514 shares of the company's stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 83,462 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in BlackSky Technology by 13.6% in the second quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 933,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 112,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in BlackSky Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 27.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operation of satellite and ground systems for government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider BlackSky Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and BlackSky Technology wasn't on the list.

While BlackSky Technology currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here