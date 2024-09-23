Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Bausch + Lomb Co. (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $16.00 to $19.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. 429,130 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the previous session's volume of 559,506 shares.The stock last traded at $19.71 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James began coverage on Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bausch + Lomb from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bausch + Lomb from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Bausch + Lomb in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore increased their price objective on shares of Bausch + Lomb from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock an "in-line" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $18.86.

Insider Activity at Bausch + Lomb

In other news, CEO Brent L. Saunders acquired 32,250 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $505,035.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 595,169 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,320,346.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Trading of Bausch + Lomb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch + Lomb during the second quarter valued at $580,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 647,156 shares of the company's stock worth $9,397,000 after buying an additional 153,000 shares during the period. Clearline Capital LP raised its holdings in Bausch + Lomb by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 712,055 shares of the company's stock worth $10,339,000 after buying an additional 411,404 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP lifted its stake in Bausch + Lomb by 28.9% during the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 653,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 146,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bausch + Lomb in the second quarter worth about $173,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch + Lomb Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a PE ratio of -21.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.46. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.70.

Bausch + Lomb (NYSE:BLCO - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Bausch + Lomb had a negative net margin of 10.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.36%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Bausch + Lomb Co. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch + Lomb Company Profile

Bausch + Lomb Corporation operates as an eye health company in the United States, Puerto Rico, China, France, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, Canada, Russia, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Poland, South Korea, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Vision Care, Pharmaceuticals, and Surgical. The Vision Care segment provides contact lens that covers the spectrum of wearing modalities, including daily disposable and frequently replaced contact lenses; and contact lens care products comprising over-the-counter eye drops, eye vitamins, and mineral supplements that address various conditions, such as eye allergies, conjunctivitis, dry eye, and redness relief.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

