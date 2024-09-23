Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Stock Price Down 5.3%

Shares of Blend Labs, Inc. (NYSE:BLND - Get Free Report) were down 5.3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.72 and last traded at $3.75. Approximately 379,217 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 2,351,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.96.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLND. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.40 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. William Blair raised shares of Blend Labs from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Blend Labs from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Blend Labs from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $4.75 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $3.93.

The company has a market capitalization of $974.18 million, a P/E ratio of -6.47 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95.

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Blend Labs had a negative net margin of 77.63% and a negative return on equity of 595.99%. The company had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blend Labs, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Winnie Ling sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.33, for a total value of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 286,416 shares in the company, valued at $953,765.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.83% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ShawSpring Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 58.7% during the second quarter. ShawSpring Partners LLC now owns 6,716,144 shares of the company's stock worth $15,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485,283 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blend Labs by 2,656.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 718,274 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 692,220 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Blend Labs by 3,799.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 654,897 shares of the company's stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 638,102 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blend Labs during the first quarter worth about $1,538,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Blend Labs by 253.8% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 523,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 375,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.56% of the company's stock.

Blend Labs, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company's Blend Builder Platform offers a suite of products that powers digital-first consumer journeys for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts; and offers mortgage products to facilitate the homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners' insurance, and realty.

