Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Given Market Perform Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "market perform" rating reissued by BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $48.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company's stock. BMO Capital Markets' target price suggests a potential downside of 3.23% from the company's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.00.

BMY traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.60. The company had a trading volume of 646,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,964,095. The company has a market capitalization of $100.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $59.28. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.40.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% in the second quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company's stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

