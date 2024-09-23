Brookfield (NYSE:BN) Sets New 12-Month High at $52.50

Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report)'s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $52.50 and last traded at $52.50, with a volume of 298 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.18.

Get Brookfield alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Brookfield from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield from $50.50 to $51.25 and gave the company a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Brookfield from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Brookfield from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $51.59.

Get Our Latest Report on BN

Brookfield Stock Performance

The firm's fifty day moving average price is $47.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.89. The company has a market cap of $86.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $23.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.24 billion. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 1.13%. Brookfield's quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Brookfield's dividend payout ratio is currently 52.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brookfield

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Brookfield by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,480,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,406,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Brookfield by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,922,031 shares of the company's stock worth $2,173,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,509 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Brookfield by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 26,542,983 shares of the company's stock worth $1,069,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702,266 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,605,567 shares of the company's stock worth $946,495,000 after buying an additional 299,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Brookfield by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,187,795 shares of the company's stock valued at $651,399,000 after buying an additional 1,098,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brookfield, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brookfield wasn't on the list.

While Brookfield currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here