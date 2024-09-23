BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Hits New 12-Month High at $107.24

Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $107.24 and last traded at $107.24, with a volume of 379631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.84.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BWXT. StockNews.com raised shares of BWX Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on BWX Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut BWX Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, CLSA assumed coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $102.57.

The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $99.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $681.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $639.31 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 31.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. BWX Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in BWX Technologies by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,002 shares of the technology company's stock worth $23,019,000 after acquiring an additional 12,143 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 17,517 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. Chesapeake Capital Corp IL purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $951,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,485,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company's stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

