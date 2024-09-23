Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX) Trading Down 5.9%

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:CATX - Get Free Report) dropped 5.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.35 and last traded at $12.45. Approximately 237,227 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 652,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.23.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Perspective Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Perspective Therapeutics from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $19.80.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.81.

Perspective Therapeutics (NYSE:CATX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.53 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Perspective Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company's stock.

Perspective Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops precision-targeted alpha therapies (TAT) for oncology that treats cancer patients across multiple tumor types comprising metastatic disease. The company discovers, designs, and develop its initial programs candidates consists of VMT-a-NET, that is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for patients with unresectable or metastatic somatostatin receptor type 2 (SSTR2) expressing tumors that have not previously received peptide-targeted radiopharmaceutical therapy, such as Lutathera, a beta-emitting therapy; and VMT01, which is currently in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for second-line or later treatment of patients with progressive melanocortin 1 receptor (MC1R) positive metastatic melanoma.

