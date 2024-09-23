CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Stock Price Up 5.8%

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report)'s share price was up 5.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.99 and last traded at $6.97. Approximately 50,270 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 102,822 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CINT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CI&T in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $7.30 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities upgraded shares of CI&T from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $7.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $924.75 million, a PE ratio of 36.61 and a beta of 1.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $6.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.13.

CI&T (NYSE:CINT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $100.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $104.75 million. CI&T had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.97%. As a group, analysts forecast that CI&T Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. grew its holdings in CI&T by 101.1% during the second quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 2,134,514 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,302 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CI&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,385,113 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,721,000 after purchasing an additional 58,489 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CI&T during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,264,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 65,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco BTG Pactual S.A. grew its holdings in CI&T by 23.0% during the first quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company's stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.45% of the company's stock.

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

