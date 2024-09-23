Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Hits New 52-Week High at $250.52

Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $250.52 and last traded at $250.52, with a volume of 1523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $246.88.

Get Clean Harbors alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Clean Harbors from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $242.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on CLH

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $236.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $218.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company's revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,458 shares in the company, valued at $3,284,963.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Lauren States sold 309 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.09, for a total value of $75,423.81. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,284,963.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.74, for a total transaction of $2,457,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,136 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,955,400.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,654,929 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $637,822,000 after buying an additional 182,622 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.2% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,586,461 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $319,371,000 after purchasing an additional 78,848 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Clean Harbors by 30.6% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,058,415 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $239,361,000 after purchasing an additional 248,240 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,013,449 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $204,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Clean Harbors by 20.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 537,274 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $121,505,000 after purchasing an additional 90,756 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Clean Harbors, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Clean Harbors wasn't on the list.

While Clean Harbors currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here