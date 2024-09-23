Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $53.00 to $66.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Comerica traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.77, with a volume of 42734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.49.

Get Comerica alerts: Sign Up

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CMA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comerica from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Comerica from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and upped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Comerica from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Comerica

Insider Activity at Comerica

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comerica

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company's stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $55.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $812.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Comerica's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.46%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Comerica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Comerica wasn't on the list.

While Comerica currently has a "Hold" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here