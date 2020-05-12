Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target to $7.00

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target cut by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $8.00 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a "hold" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' target price indicates a potential upside of 54.53% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on COTY. TheStreet cut shares of Coty from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Coty from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Coty from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $10.14.

Shares of COTY stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.53. 7,809,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,992,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $14.14.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Coty had a positive return on equity of 9.14% and a negative net margin of 33.12%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, insider Giovanni Pieraccioni purchased 15,203 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.41 per share, for a total transaction of $173,466.23. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the first quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 36.92% of the company's stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

Recommended Story: Diversification

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to [email protected]

15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love

There are more than 1,100 technology companies traded on public markets in the United States. Given the sheer number of hardware makers, social networks, software companies, service providers and other tech stocks, it can be hard to identify which tech companies are going to outperform the market.



Fortunately, Wall Street's brightest minds have already done this for us. Every year, analyst issue approximately 15,000 distinct recommendations for technology companies. Analysts don't always get their "buy" ratings right, but it's worth taking a hard look when several analysts from different brokerages and research firm are giving "strong buy" and "buy" ratings to the same tech stock.



This slide show lists the 15 technology companies that have the highest average analyst recommendations from Wall Street's equities research analysts over the last 12 months.

View the "15 Technology Stocks that Analysts Love".