Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $444.50

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $444.50 and last traded at $442.52, with a volume of 56484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $436.98.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $480.00 price target (up from $475.00) on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Carlisle Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $433.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market capitalization of $20.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90. The firm's fifty day moving average is $410.59 and its 200 day moving average is $403.25.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. Carlisle Companies's revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 20th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

In related news, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.56, for a total value of $255,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,206,037.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total value of $9,130,976.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,157,760.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,589 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $3,480,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,457 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 711 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its position in Carlisle Companies by 5.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 785 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company's stock.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

