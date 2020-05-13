Insider Buying: Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) CEO Bradley H. Feldmann bought 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,434.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CUB traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.17. 269,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,195. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Cubic Co. has a twelve month low of $30.86 and a twelve month high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.10.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks' consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Cubic's revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CUB. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a "strong-buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded Cubic from a "c-" rating to a "d" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cubic from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $54.14.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Cubic by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,684,548 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $118,643,000 after buying an additional 161,075 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in Cubic by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 612,996 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $38,968,000 after acquiring an additional 171,916 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its stake in Cubic by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 164,929 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $10,485,000 after acquiring an additional 14,125 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Cubic by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 79,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,437 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cubic during the fourth quarter worth about $18,799,000.

About Cubic

Cubic Corporation provides various integrated solutions worldwide. Its solutions enhance the situational understanding for transportation, defense, and training customers, as well as for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD), and Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS).

