Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report)'s share price traded up 1.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $148.41 and last traded at $147.55. 1,518,908 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 7,806,266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $205.00 to $189.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Chevron from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $182.41.

Chevron Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $270.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.53.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. Chevron's payout ratio is currently 59.98%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,538,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,404 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,047 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXS Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. AXS Investments LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

