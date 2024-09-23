Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Insider Sells $1,056,905.00 in Stock

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Donaldson Stock Up 0.5 %

DCI stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.65. The company's stock had a trading volume of 148,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,411. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.90. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.05 and a 12 month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.12 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Donaldson by 215.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,552,946 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,232 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $57,923,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 91.0% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,141,693 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $74,610,000 after purchasing an additional 544,008 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new position in Donaldson during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,351,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Donaldson during the first quarter worth about $25,018,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on Donaldson in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Donaldson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $69.67.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

Featured Stories

