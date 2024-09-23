Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) CEO Sells 500,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) CEO Michael S. Dell sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.93, for a total value of $58,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,412,241 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,294,095,581.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of DELL stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $117.55. 8,062,985 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,732,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. Dell Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $63.90 and a one year high of $179.70. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $110.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.33.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.32% and a negative return on equity of 178.09%. Dell Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Dell Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dell Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 58.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on DELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $139.19.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Recommended Stories

