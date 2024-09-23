Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Trading Down 0.5%

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report)'s share price was down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $116.58 and last traded at $116.94. Approximately 1,650,410 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 10,697,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at $117.50.

Get Dell Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Fox Advisors raised shares of Dell Technologies from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $164.00 to $158.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a "neutral" rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $125.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $139.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DELL

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $83.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50 day moving average price is $111.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.35.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $24.14 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies's payout ratio is 36.33%.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $22,604,422.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,060,873,016.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Tunnell sold 3,624 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.98, for a total transaction of $529,031.52. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 89,294 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,035,138.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,297,857 shares of company stock valued at $840,653,193 in the last quarter. Insiders own 46.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DELL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,595,478 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,346,054,000 after buying an additional 647,192 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $835,946,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,045,200 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $309,458,000 after purchasing an additional 520,677 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 449.8% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,714,573 shares of the technology company's stock worth $284,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,276,779 shares of the technology company's stock worth $319,771,000 after purchasing an additional 51,804 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Dell Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Dell Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Dell Technologies currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here