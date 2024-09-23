Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Research Coverage Started at Melius Research

Research analysts at Melius Research began coverage on shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a "hold" rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research's price objective indicates a potential downside of 1.73% from the stock's previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Dollar General from $118.00 to $95.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Dollar General from $147.00 to $141.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $169.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $155.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar General has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $112.57.

Shares of NYSE:DG traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.50. 1,502,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,005,267. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.69.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.37 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total value of $208,957.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant acquired 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,030 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,298,812. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick J. West sold 2,510 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.25, for a total transaction of $208,957.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,163 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $762,819.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company's stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

