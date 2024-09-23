Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 0.9%

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report)'s stock price dropped 0.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.16 and last traded at $92.92. Approximately 1,819,827 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 11,224,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Walt Disney from $123.00 to $101.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.43.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company's fifty day moving average price is $90.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DIS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 153,769,084 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $18,815,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,582 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Walt Disney by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,883,983 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,477,831,000 after buying an additional 1,449,730 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,281,047 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $1,417,958,000 after acquiring an additional 425,438 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,040,297 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,473,252,000 after acquiring an additional 293,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

