DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
DNP Select Income Fund logo with Finance background

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP - Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

DNP Select Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE DNP traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $9.99. The company had a trading volume of 552,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,330. The company's fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $8.87. DNP Select Income Fund has a 1-year low of $8.02 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

