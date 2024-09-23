Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Shares Gap Up to $23.96

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.96, but opened at $25.26. Ennis shares last traded at $25.33, with a volume of 15,218 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Ennis from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Ennis by 74.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,588 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 27,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ennis by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 813,778 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 53,211 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $494,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ennis by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,646 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ennis by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company's stock.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

