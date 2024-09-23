Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Reaches New 1-Year High at $254.42

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report)'s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $254.42 and last traded at $252.84, with a volume of 52582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $251.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ECL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America raised Ecolab from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $251.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ecolab to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Ecolab from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $233.00 to $283.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Ecolab from $243.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $262.21.

Ecolab Price Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is $244.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.02. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ecolab's payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In other news, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at $6,010,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan bought 650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $156,266.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,967 shares in the company, valued at $4,319,446.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Victoria Reich sold 393 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $98,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,010,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ecolab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Ecolab by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,015 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Team Hewins LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in Ecolab by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 20,689 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $4,104,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,318 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 74.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Further Reading

