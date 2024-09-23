Emerald (NYSE:EEX) Trading Up 7%

Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX - Get Free Report) shares shot up 7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.71 and last traded at $4.71. 35,424 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 141,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

The company's fifty day simple moving average is $5.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.79. The stock has a market cap of $990.65 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

The business also recently declared a -- dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Emerald's dividend payout ratio is -40.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EEX. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Emerald by 17.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 126,479 shares of the company's stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 19,156 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Emerald by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 195,357 shares of the company's stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Emerald by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,034 shares of the company's stock worth $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Emerald during the 2nd quarter worth about $532,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 5.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company's stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.90% of the company's stock.

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

