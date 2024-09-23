e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Shares Down 1% After Insider Selling

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) shares dropped 1% on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $108.77 and last traded at $111.80. Approximately 669,843 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,749,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $112.91.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts: Sign Up

Specifically, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,528 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $3,210,395.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,016 shares in the company, valued at $14,465,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $223.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ELF

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $153.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.16. The company has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 50.72, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.44.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $324.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.60 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 23.30%. On average, analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On e.l.f. Beauty

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,050,649 shares of the company's stock valued at $873,351,000 after purchasing an additional 79,701 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at $801,693,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,540,832 shares of the company's stock worth $366,744,000 after purchasing an additional 126,231 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 12.5% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,512,180 shares of the company's stock valued at $318,647,000 after purchasing an additional 168,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,432,000 after acquiring an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company's stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider e.l.f. Beauty, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and e.l.f. Beauty wasn't on the list.

While e.l.f. Beauty currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here