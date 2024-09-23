Free Trial
Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC) Shares Gap Up to $6.45

Written by MarketBeat
September 23, 2024
Companhia Paranaense de Energia logo with Utilities background

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.45, but opened at $6.63. Companhia Paranaense de Energia shares last traded at $6.63, with a volume of 2,695 shares changing hands.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Up 2.8 %

The business's fifty day moving average is $6.64 and its 200-day moving average is $6.54.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.0641 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELPC. Vinland Capital Management Gestora de Recursos LTDA. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,967,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in Companhia Paranaense de Energia in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia - COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, Power Sale, and Gas segments.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

