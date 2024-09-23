EnerSys' (ENS) "Buy" Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reiterated by investment analysts at Roth Mkm in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $120.00 price target on the industrial products company's stock. Roth Mkm's price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.87% from the stock's previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ENS. Roth Capital raised shares of EnerSys to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com cut EnerSys from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $118.00.

EnerSys Stock Performance

Shares of ENS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.81. 5,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,347. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.71. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $83.27 and a 12-month high of $112.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $852.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.52 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other EnerSys news, VP Joern Tinnemeyer sold 2,200 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,536,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,140 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,414,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,700 shares of company stock worth $2,271,843 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EnerSys

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in EnerSys by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,396,164 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $415,262,000 after acquiring an additional 60,021 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,306,505 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $123,412,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in EnerSys by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,168,648 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $120,978,000 after buying an additional 21,903 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 908,253 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 133,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnerSys by 3.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 894,688 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $84,512,000 after acquiring an additional 32,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company's stock.

EnerSys Company Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

