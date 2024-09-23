EQT (NYSE:EQT) Trading Up 4.1%

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 4.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.36 and last traded at $36.25. Approximately 1,447,537 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 7,065,020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.83.

EQT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of EQT to a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Piper Sandler lowered EQT from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of EQT from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a "sector outperform" rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of EQT in a report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $43.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock's fifty day moving average is $33.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.43.

EQT (NYSE:EQT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.12. EQT had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $952.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. EQT's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.1575 dividend. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. EQT's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.65%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQT in the second quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of EQT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,084,686 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock worth $335,952,000 after purchasing an additional 253,186 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of EQT by 5.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 64,870 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $2,399,000 after buying an additional 3,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 18.0% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,399 shares of the oil and gas producer's stock valued at $791,000 after buying an additional 3,261 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

