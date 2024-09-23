EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Shares Gap Up to $2.99

Shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.99, but opened at $3.06. EVE shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 15,075 shares trading hands.

Get EVE alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on EVEX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of EVE in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a "buy" rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a report on Monday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EVE

EVE Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market cap of $813.49 million, a PE ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.21.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Equities research analysts forecast that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EVE stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX - Free Report) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,707 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 34,484 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of EVE worth $2,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EVE

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider EVE, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and EVE wasn't on the list.

While EVE currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here