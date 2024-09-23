EVgo's (EVGO) "Overweight" Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "overweight" rating restated by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.19% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial raised EVgo to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark boosted their price target on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a "neutral" rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $4.63.

EVgo Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $4.16. 1,138,621 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,130,261. EVgo has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $4.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 2.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.40 million. The business's quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that EVgo will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at EVgo

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock worth $110,189 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 66.96% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EVgo in the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in EVgo in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company's stock.

EVgo Company Profile

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication.

