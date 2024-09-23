Free Trial
Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 4.2%

September 23, 2024
Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.29 and last traded at $6.32. 6,974 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 31,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.60.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVTL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Vertical Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Vertical Aerospace from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Vertical Aerospace Stock Down 15.2 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.81.

About Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility in the United Kingdom. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

