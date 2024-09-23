Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Down 1%

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) fell 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.71 and last traded at $10.77. 9,539,260 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 53,837,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "hold" rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.95.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.62. The business's fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.21). Ford Motor had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 2.13%. The firm had revenue of $47.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. Ford Motor's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.86%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ford Motor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,150,709 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $721,047,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521,520 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ford Motor by 27.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 36,190,972 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $453,732,000 after buying an additional 7,793,944 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 31,823,353 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $399,066,000 after acquiring an additional 318,715 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 20,115,487 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $252,248,000 after acquiring an additional 312,496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,290,204 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $163,214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,640 shares in the last quarter. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Further Reading

