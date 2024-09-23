FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Shares Up 1.1% After Analyst Upgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) shares were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday after Bernstein Bank raised their price target on the stock from $305.00 to $337.00. Bernstein Bank currently has an overweight rating on the stock. FedEx traded as high as $259.44 and last traded at $257.43. Approximately 1,172,594 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,852,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $254.64.

Get FedEx alerts: Sign Up

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $327.00 target price (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley cut FedEx from an "equal weight" rating to an "underweight" rating and reduced their target price for the company from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded FedEx from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FedEx from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $314.74.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FDX

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total value of $34,711.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares in the company, valued at $278,293.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Guy M. Erwin II sold 116 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.24, for a total transaction of $34,711.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 930 shares of the company's stock, valued at $278,293.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,868,165 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $5,756,602,000 after buying an additional 1,056,061 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FedEx by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,831,084 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $2,558,718,000 after buying an additional 2,163,622 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,893,781 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $732,040,000 after buying an additional 798,084 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,258,579 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $654,401,000 after buying an additional 684,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,248,137 shares of the shipping service provider's stock valued at $674,336,000 after buying an additional 578,350 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FedEx Price Performance

The firm's 50-day moving average price is $292.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.87 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. FedEx's dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider FedEx, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and FedEx wasn't on the list.

While FedEx currently has a "Moderate Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here