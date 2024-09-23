FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) Trading 4.8% Higher

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) shares traded up 4.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.93 and last traded at $5.92. 1,664,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 3,715,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of FIGS in a research report on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of FIGS from $4.25 to $4.75 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $5.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 51.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 71.07 and a beta of 1.42. The stock's 50 day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.38.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.25 million. FIGS had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 4.94%. FIGS's quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other FIGS news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 40,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $228,849.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 425,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,547. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 44,591 shares of company stock valued at $255,460. 22.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $458,000. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 175.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 638,306 shares of the company's stock worth $3,402,000 after buying an additional 406,556 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,564 shares of the company's stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 296.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 623,536 shares of the company's stock worth $3,323,000 after buying an additional 466,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FIGS by 114.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 50,805 shares of the company's stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company's stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel.

