Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) Trading Down 4.4%

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.45 and last traded at $10.51. 7,858 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 21,481 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.99.

Get FOA alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOA

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -9.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.95.

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $66.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Finance of America Companies Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FOA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Finance of America Companies in the second quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company's stock.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Finance of America Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Finance of America Companies wasn't on the list.

While Finance of America Companies currently has a "Buy" rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here